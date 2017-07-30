Heartland teacher to be honored as 2017 Pioneer in Education

A Heartland teacher will be among 6 Missouri educators who will be honored at the 56th Annual Cooperative Conference for School Administrators on Monday, July 31st. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will recognize the Pioneers in Education at Tar-Tar-A Resort on Osage Beach.

Robert Buchanan, Southeast Missouri State University professor and department chair for educational leadership, is listed as one of the 6 Pioneers in Education of 2017.

Buchanan graduated from Bernie R-XIII at 16 years of age before going to college, after which he taught at schools in Missouri and Arkansas before becoming superintendent of Sikeston R-6.

Buchanan will be joining Saundra Allen of Jefferson City, Sally Wear of St. Louis, Larry Price of Albany, Robert Barrientos of Kansas City, and Beth Rutt of Warrensburg at the Cooperative Conference for School Administrators.

