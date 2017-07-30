2 men killed when semitrailer hits SUV on I-71 near Columbus

Authorities say two men in a semitrailer have been killed after clipping the back of an SUV entering Interstate 71 northbound near Columbus.
The body of a 37-year-old man who drowned in Rend Lake has been recovered and identified.
Tax Free Weekend is right around the corner and area stores are preparing for more shoppers.
The Health Park in Paducah, Kentucky will be opening soon and a ribbon cutting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 1 to celebrate the occasion.
The Horseshoe Lakers 4-H Food Pantry is open in Alexander County. This little food pantry was built by children in the Horseshoe Lakers 4-H Club to help give back to those in need.
