Lynn, Martinez lead Cardinals over Diamondbacks 3-2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lynn, Martinez lead Cardinals over Diamondbacks 3-2

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

By BY STEVE OVERBEY
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Lance Lynn threw six strong innings and Jose Martinez homered and drove in three runs as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 Sunday for their fifth win in seven games.

Lynn (9-6), the subject of trade rumors the past few days, gave up two runs and four hits. He has allowed no more than two earned runs in each of his last six starts.

Lynn retired the last eight batters he faced in improving to 5-0 lifetime against Arizona. Trevor Rosenthal struck out the side in the ninth to pick up his sixth save in eight opportunities.

Martinez hit a two-run drive in the fourth to tie it, then had a sacrifice fly in the sixth that scored Jedd Gyorko with the go-ahead run.

Taijuan Walker (6-5) allowed three runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out 10.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Beltre doubles for 3,000th hit, 1st from Dominican to do it

    Beltre doubles for 3,000th hit, 1st from Dominican to do it

    Sunday, July 30 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-07-30 20:44:48 GMT
    Sunday, July 30 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-07-30 23:40:15 GMT

    Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.

    Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.

  • Lynn, Martinez lead Cardinals over Diamondbacks 3-2

    Lynn, Martinez lead Cardinals over Diamondbacks 3-2

    Sunday, July 30 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-07-30 21:50:23 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Lance Lynn threw six strong innings and Jose Martinez homered and drove in three runs as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 Sunday for their fifth win in seven games.

    Lance Lynn threw six strong innings and Jose Martinez homered and drove in three runs as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 Sunday for their fifth win in seven games.

  • Goldschmidt, Greinke lead D-backs to 7-1 win over Cardinals

    Goldschmidt, Greinke lead D-backs to 7-1 win over Cardinals

    Sunday, July 30 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-30 05:31:40 GMT
    Sunday, July 30 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-07-30 05:34:28 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs, Zack Greinke pitched seven strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Saturday night.

    Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs, Zack Greinke pitched seven strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Saturday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly