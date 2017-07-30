Stores prepare for tax free weekend in the Heartland

Tax Free Weekend is right around the corner and area stores are preparing for more shoppers.

We caught up with J.C. Penney in Sikeston, Missouri where they are bringing in more shipments of clothes and preparing deals for that weekend.

"The company itself has special sales and so we get incoming a huge flow of merchandise that hits our stores," Sikeston's J.C. Penney General Manager Germaine Kirk said.

Many will be out shopping for back-to-school supplies, clothes, and other items and will be able to save a little money not having to pay for taxes on their purchases.

Kirk also said that they want to make sure their customers feel welcomed when they're shopping and want to connect with the community in doing so.

"We have events going on in the store," Kirk said. "At that time we will have more snow cones, we will have more customer appreciation, things for the kids to do. So we will have coloring tables set up and little back-to-school kits for them."

Kirk feels the economy still affects many people that struggle and any relief helps.

"I think that a lot of retail has turned to value based," Kirk said. "I think the economy, our customer, communities, people want to make sure they are getting the best quality and they're getting the best deal. We want to make sure we are getting the best deal for that customer."

To make sure your community is participating in the tax free weekend, call the stores you plan on visiting ahead of time.

