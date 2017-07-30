Little mobile food pantry opens in Alexander County

Authorities say two men in a semitrailer have been killed after clipping the back of an SUV entering Interstate 71 northbound near Columbus.
The body of a 37-year-old man who drowned in Rend Lake has been recovered and identified.
Tax Free Weekend is right around the corner and area stores are preparing for more shoppers.
The Health Park in Paducah, Kentucky will be opening soon and a ribbon cutting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 1 to celebrate the occasion.
The Horseshoe Lakers 4-H Food Pantry is open in Alexander County. This little food pantry was built by children in the Horseshoe Lakers 4-H Club to help give back to those in need.
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A series of bills that were approved in this year's Arkansas General Assembly will become law this week, including a law concerning the placement of juveniles in foster care, increased speed limits on controlled-access highways and fantasy sports in the state.
