Crash backs up traffic on I-57 at mile marker 49 in Williamson Co., IL

A motorcycle crash has traffic at a stand still on Interstate 57 in Williamson County, Illinois.

According to the Williamson County Fire Protection District Air Evac has been requested.

The crash is at mile marker 49 headed southbound. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

An officer with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said the Illinois State Police are handling the crash as of 2:45 p.m.

No word yet on when traffic will open.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.