Poplar Bluff police seek help locating person of interest in UTV theft

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking for your help locating Shawn Daggett.

Police said Daggett is a person of interest in an ongoing investigation into the theft of a UTV.

He reportedly ran from police on Saturday, July 29 and is currently unable to be found.

They said he is a strong suspect in the case.

If you have any information on Daggett's whereabouts please call the police department at 573-785-5776.

