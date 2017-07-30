Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Hitting the road to totality

The 60 mile wide path of the eclipse will take over the U.S. (Source: KFVS)

Did you know that on Aug. 21, without having to leave their own back yard the path of totality can be seen by 12.2 million Americans.

The 60 mile wide path the shadow of the moon will take over the United States will hit the nearly 4 percent of our population.

88 million American live within 200 miles of totality. If they stayed home they would have at least 90 percent of the sun's light blocked by the moon.

Cities that are near but not completely in the path of totality include St Louis, Kansas City, Atlanta, Denver and Portland, Oregon.

In Missouri, estimates range from 300,000 to one and one quarter million people will drive to a location that sees totality.

