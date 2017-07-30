Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Dr Michio Kaku

On Aug. 21 scientists and citizen scientists will have a chance to experience a total solar eclipse from their own backyard.

And one of those scientist who will be in the Heartland observing the eclipse will be Dr Michio Kaku. You may have seen him recently on CBS Morning Show.

Dr Kaku will be watching the celestial show from the Campus of Southeast Missouri State University and following the eclipse he will be speaking on How Science will revolutionize our way of life in the next 20 years.

Dr Kaku is an authority on Einstien's unified field theory, author, television and radio host.

His speech at the Show Me Center is free if you get you tickets before Aug. 18.

