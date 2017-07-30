Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Eclipse Timetable

A single-vehicle crash Sunday, July 30, 2017 claimed the life of a Malden man.
Missouri changed its law to comply with a U.S. Supreme Court decision that deems mandatory life without parole for teens unconstitutional. But a legal fight still looms over whether affected Missouri lifers are...
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton says he'll send a bill that overhauls how Illinois doles out money to schools to Gov. Bruce Rauner's desk on Monday.
About 35 of 80 Illinois inmates in who received mandatory life-without-parole sentences for crimes committed as juveniles have been resentenced since the Supreme Court ruled that punishment unconstitutional.
On August 21st scientists and citizen scientists will have a chance to experience a total solar eclipse from their own backyard.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.
Deputies say 12 inmates escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday.
While you were sleeping, a tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico.
