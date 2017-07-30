Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Eclipse Timetable

Lets break down the time line of the August 21st solar eclipse.

The moon's shadow will move from west to east.

11:50 a.m. The eclipse will start just before noon in our area.

1:20 p.m. Totality beings lasting up to 2 minutes and 40 seconds. The moons shadow will be traveling across the face of earth at about 1850 miles per hour at this time.

2:47 p.m. The moon will finish its journey across the sun.

Since the exact time varies depending on exactly where you are, go to our KFVS12 News App and we will have links to help figure it out down to the second.

