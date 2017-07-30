Man arrested in Miner, MO for large amount of narcotics

A Wyatt, Missouri man was arrested on drug charges on Saturday, July 29 in Miner, Mo.

Eric Dowell, 36, was arrested for three counts of trafficking a controlled substance, felony, and one count of delivery of a controlled substance,felony.

According to Miner police it happened just after 8 a.m. Dowell was stopped for speeding on Matthews Lane and an officer detected an odor of narcotics coming from inside of the vehicle.

Officers said investigation showed a very large quantity of dangerous narcotics, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Dowell was transported to the Miner Police Department, and currently is being held at the Scott County Sheriffs Department on a $100,000 cash only bond.

