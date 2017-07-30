Cellphone service could be spotty for rural eclipse-watchers

If you plan to livestream next month's solar eclipse from one of the prime viewing spots, here's a thought: Stick the cellphone in your pocket, put on your paper glasses and enjoy the celestial wonder.
If you plan to livestream next month's solar eclipse from one of the prime viewing spots, here's a thought: Stick the cellphone in your pocket, put on your paper glasses and enjoy the celestial wonder.
Missouri's database of banned license plates character combinations has grown over the past 40 years to include more than 7,000 arrangements of letters and numbers deemed too offensive.
Missouri's database of banned license plates character combinations has grown over the past 40 years to include more than 7,000 arrangements of letters and numbers deemed too offensive.
Crews called off their search for a body in Rend Lake Saturday night on July 29. Officials said the search will resume Sunday.
Crews called off their search for a body in Rend Lake Saturday night on July 29. Officials said the search will resume Sunday.
A stuff the bus drive in Sikeston, Missouri helped area foster children get ready to head back to school.
A stuff the bus drive in Sikeston, Missouri helped area foster children get ready to head back to school.
J.C. Penney threw a back-to-school themed event in Sikeston, Missouri to thank their customers.
J.C. Penney threw a back-to-school themed event in Sikeston, Missouri to thank their customers.