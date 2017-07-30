Leon helps Red Sox win 9-8 in 10, end Royals' 9-game streak

Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs, Zack Greinke pitched seven strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Saturday night.
Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs, Zack Greinke pitched seven strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Saturday night.
Sandy Leon slid into home plate and avoided catcher Drew Butera's tag on Eduardo Nunez's ground out in the 10th inning Saturday night, lifting the Boston Red Sox past Kansas City 9-8 to end the Royals'...
Sandy Leon slid into home plate and avoided catcher Drew Butera's tag on Eduardo Nunez's ground out in the 10th inning Saturday night, lifting the Boston Red Sox past Kansas City 9-8 to end the Royals'...
Jason Heyward homered in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Saturday night to strengthen their hold on first place in the NL Central.
Jason Heyward homered in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Saturday night to strengthen their hold on first place in the NL Central.
Instead of sulking, Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler is spending his time on the disabled list putting a smile on his fan’s faces.
Instead of sulking, Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler is spending his time on the disabled list putting a smile on his fan’s faces.