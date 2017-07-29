Sikeston J.C. Penney eases closing concerns with back-to-school event

J.C. Penney threw a back-to-school themed event in Sikeston, Missouri to thank their customers.

This wasn't your average back-to-school event with paper and pencils though.

On hand were activities such as painting rocks and meeting with police officers and fire fighters. They also had haircuts available and of course shopping for clothes.

This was a show of thanks to the customers after worries that the facility might shut down in Sikeston.

"We wanted to bring the community out and let our customers know that we appreciate them and that we enjoy being here and that we want to be the remaining voice of the company in the community," Sikeston J.C. Penney General Manager Jermaine Kirk said.

Kirk said in light of recent J.C. Penney closures around the nation, the Sikeston facility held strong.

"There's a lot of worry," Kirk said. "We've had phone calls, we've had customers question. I think our message, really that comes from the top of the company down is that we're here to stay."

Kirk wants to let everyone know that the Sikeston facility is doing great and they have even hired more people recently.

"To know that we're here, to have the community connect with us, to give back and show appreciation is huge," Kirk added.

