Sikeston J.C. Penney eases closing concerns with back-to-school event

J.C. Penney threw a back-to-school themed event in Sikeston, Missouri to thank their customers.
Crews are searching for a body in Rend Lake.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A traffic safety checkpoint in Hartford, Kentucky lead to the arrest of one man on Saturday, July 29.
According to Charleston DPS Chief Robert Hearnes, police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night on July 28.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
Authorities in Panola County are investigating a shooting that has left two people dead and another injured.
