TN woman killed in UTV crash in Trigg Co., KY

A Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) crash on Friday, July 28 killed a Tennessee woman in Trigg County, Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky State Police, officers are investigating the crash that happened at 7:45 p.m.

KSP Post 1 received a request for a trooper to investigate a deadly collision on Monarch Street in Cadiz.

Officers said Jamie B. Hodges, 34 of Cottontown, Tn, was operating a 2016 Honda Pioneer UTV and, for an unknown reason, lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle overturned during the crash.

Officers said there were two other people on the UTV, but they did not require medical attention.

According to the Trigg County Coroner, John Vinson and Deputy Coroner Matthew Phillips, Hodges dead at the scene from blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

KSP officers said Hodges was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt at the time of the collision and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

KSP was assisted on the scene by Trigg County Sheriff Department, Trigg County Fire/Rescue, Trigg County EMS, and Trigg County Coroner’s Office.

