TN woman killed in UTV crash in Trigg Co., KY

A traffic safety checkpoint in Hartford, Kentucky lead to the arrest of one man on Saturday, July 29.
According to Charleston DPS Chief Robert Hearnes, police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night on July 28.
A Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) crash on Friday, July 28 killed a Tennessee woman in Trigg County, Kentucky.
Illinois public health experts are asking residents to take safety precautions before next month's solar eclipse.
Crews are searching for a body in Rend Lake.
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
A familiar face in the Midlands made an appearance on the hit A&E TV show Live PD.
