Rend Lake missing body found and identified

The body of a 37-year-old man who died in Rend Lake has been recovered and identified.

Franklin County Coroner Marty Leffler confirmed that the man dove into the water at Rend Lake to rescue two young females just before 8 p.m. on Friday evening July 28.

Officers with the Illinois Department of Transportation of Natural Resources located the body just before 10 am. on Sunday, July 30 near the North Macrum Branch access area of Rend Lake.

The victim is identified as Jeremy R. Jelley of Geff, Ill. His body was taken to the Williamson County Morgue where an autopsy is being scheduled to be performed.

Jelley is the father of three children.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, crews were out searching on Friday night.

Franklin County officials closed roadway access to the North Marcum area of Rend Lake on Saturday.

