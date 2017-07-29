Crews searching for body in Rend Lake, roadway access closed

Crews are searching for a body in Rend Lake.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A traffic safety checkpoint in Hartford, Kentucky lead to the arrest of one man on Saturday, July 29.
According to Charleston DPS Chief Robert Hearnes, police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night on July 28.
A Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) crash on Friday, July 28 killed a Tennessee woman in Trigg County, Kentucky.
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.
The governor of North Carolina issued a state of emergency for Ocracoke Island due to a massive power outage that could take days or weeks to repair.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
A missing woman has been rescued from a makeshift prison in Marshall County. And her alleged attacker is behind bars.
