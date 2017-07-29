Crews call off search for body in Rend Lake for the night

Crews called off their search for a body in Rend Lake Saturday night on July 29. Officials said the search will resume Sunday.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, crews were out searching on Friday night, July 28.

Franklin County officials have closed roadway access to the North Marcum area of Rend Lake.

The public is asked to use alternate lake access areas until further notice.

They could not release any other information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.