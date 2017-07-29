Crews call off search for body in Rend Lake for the night

Crews called off their search for a body in Rend Lake Saturday night on July 29. Officials said the search will resume Sunday.
A stuff the bus drive in Sikeston, Missouri helped area foster children get ready to head back to school.
J.C. Penney threw a back-to-school themed event in Sikeston, Missouri to thank their customers.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A traffic safety checkpoint in Hartford, Kentucky lead to the arrest of one man on Saturday, July 29.
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.
A missing woman has been rescued from a makeshift prison in Marshall County. And her alleged attacker is behind bars.
What was once open ocean six months ago, is now a brand-new, full fledged island off the coast of Cape Hatteras, and it seems to be growing by the day.
