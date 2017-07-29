Heartland baseball scores from 7/28 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland baseball scores from 7/28

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland baseball scores from 7/28.

MLB

Arizona-0
St. Louis-1

Chicago Cubs-1
Milwaukee-2

Kansas CIty-4
Boston-2

Frontier League

Windy City-8
Southern Illinois-3
F/11

