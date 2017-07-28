Moustakas' 30th HR lifts Royals over Red Sox for 9th in row - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Moustakas' 30th HR lifts Royals over Red Sox for 9th in row

BOSTON (AP) - Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas homered off emergency starter Rick Porcello, who took over when David Price went back on the disabled list because of inflammation in his left elbow, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Red Sox 4-2 Friday night for their season-high ninth straight win.

Boston has lost five of six and nine of 14, dropping out of the AL East lead for the first time since June 29 and falling a half-game behind the New York Yankees.

Price started the season on the DL and didn't make his first start until May 29. The 31-year-old left-hander, winner of the 2012 AL Cy Young Award, is 5-3 with a 3.82 ERA.

Porcello (4-14), who had been scheduled to pitch Saturday, leads the major leagues in losses. He allowed four runs and six hits in seven innings.

Jason Vargas (13-4) gave up one run and five hits in six innings. Vargas, who had been winless in three starts since June 30, is one shy of his career high for wins, set in 2012 with Seattle.

Kelvin Herrera pitched a one-hit ninth for his 22nd save in 25 chances, getting rookie Rafael Devers to hit into a game-ending forceout after Andrew Benintendi's two-out single.

    Heartland baseball scores from 7/28. MLB Arizona-0 St. Louis-1 Chicago Cubs-1 Milwaukee-2 Kansas CIty-4 Boston-2 Frontier League Windy City-8 Southern Illinois-3 F/11
    It's a Heartland youth football tradition this time of year, the SEMO Mean Machine Football Camp.

    St. Louis starter Michael Wacha pitched six innings and Jedd Gyorko drove in the lone run with one of his three hits Friday night, leading the Cardinals to a 1-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

