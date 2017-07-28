Sheryl Crow's new song: 'Dude. I'm still alive'

An errant tweet inspired Kennett, Missouri native Sheryl Crow to write a new song.

Upon hearing the news Kid Rock is considering a run for U.S. Senate, twitter user @TunaCastup tweeted out "Oh man, @SherylCrow must be rolling in her grave right now..."

Oh man, @SherylCrow must be rolling in her grave right now... pic.twitter.com/o69j53JteC — Tuna Ketchup (@TunaCatsup) July 28, 2017

Crow, who is not dead, responded with a tweet of her own saying "Dude. I'm still alive."

The Grammy Award winning singer later posted a video performance and lyrics to a song called "Dude. I'm still alive."

In the studio today & I saw I'd be "rolling in my grave" - inspired me to write a song "Dude, I'm Still Alive!" @JeffreyTrott @andrewpetroff pic.twitter.com/7dwaNuMENK — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) July 29, 2017

....with lyrics, if you would like to follow along. #dudeimstillalive pic.twitter.com/jnFeCOPq9i — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) July 29, 2017

Crow has collaborated with Kid Rock in the past, notably on the 2002 song "Picture" which was a single from Rock's album "Cocky."

On Wednesday, July 26, Rock posted on his Facebook page that he is indeed taking a "hard look" at a possible U.S. Senate run in 2018.

