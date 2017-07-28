Sheryl Crow's new song: 'Dude. I'm still alive' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheryl Crow's new song: 'Dude. I'm still alive'

Written by Michale Johnson, Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
(KFVS) -

An errant tweet inspired Kennett, Missouri native Sheryl Crow to write a new song.

Upon hearing the news Kid Rock is considering a run for U.S. Senate, twitter user @TunaCastup tweeted out "Oh man, @SherylCrow must be rolling in her grave right now..."

Crow, who is not dead, responded with a tweet of her own saying "Dude. I'm still alive."

The Grammy Award winning singer later posted a video performance and lyrics to a song called "Dude. I'm still alive."

Crow has collaborated with Kid Rock in the past, notably on the 2002 song "Picture" which was a single from Rock's album "Cocky."

On Wednesday, July 26, Rock posted on his Facebook page that he is indeed taking a "hard look" at a possible U.S. Senate run in 2018.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly