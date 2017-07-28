Budweiser Clydesdales to gallop into Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo

Have you ever wished to see the Budweiser Clydesdales in person?

Heartland Weekend has good news! The famous horses will make a grand appearance at the 2017 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.

There will be several chances for you to see them. CLICK HERE to see the schedule of events.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.