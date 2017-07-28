Budweiser Clydesdales to gallop into Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Ro - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Budweiser Clydesdales to gallop into Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Have you ever wished to see the Budweiser Clydesdales in person?

Heartland Weekend has good news! The famous horses will make a grand appearance at the 2017 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.

There will be several chances for you to see them. CLICK HERE to see the schedule of events.

