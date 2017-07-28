Officials give advice to those traveling during eclipse

The total solar eclipse is little under a month away and the experts say the roads may become a bit congested.

During a natural phenomenon like this, being out on the roads can be dangerous if you are not careful.

There are ways, officials say, you can enjoy the eclipse, be on the roads and maintain your safety.

According to Missouri Department of Transportation Area Manager Brian Okenfuss, you should never stop your car along the highway unless there is an emergency.

"Don't stop along the highways it could be a very dangerous situation if you're parked along the shoulder, you have traffic passing you at a high rate of speed," said Okenfuss.

If you plan to be on the roads, Okenfuss said you may want to be prepared in case you do hit congestion on the roads.

"It's always a good idea to have a few snacks in your car, have a little bit extra water," he said.

Okenfuss stressed the importance of situational awareness, be on the look out for emergency officials who still need to respond to calls.

"With the extra congestion expected for that day, we do want to make sure that emergency services can get to where they're going should there be an emergency," said Okenfuss.

He added that distracted driving is not recommended and asks that drivers do not drive and take photos or video during the eclipse.

