Cardinals close out July still in contention

July is coming to an end and the St. Louis Cardinals still have a shot in the National League Central.

The Cardinals enter the final weekend of the month just four and half games out in division play.

Despite an up and down season, the Cardinals are still in the mix.

St. Louis is also trying to get to the five hundred mark. The Cards enter weekend play at 50-52 overall on the season.

The Chicago Cubs currently hold the top spot in the division.

