Priebus out as chief of staff, Pres. Trump names Sec. Kelly to position

Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.

Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.

Woman calls 911 during snake attack: 'I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face'

Woman calls 911 during snake attack: 'I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face'

Couple writes suicide note before jumping to death; 'Our kids are upstairs, please take care of them'

Couple writes suicide note before jumping to death; 'Our kids are upstairs, please take care of them'

John Kelly, former director of Homeland Security has replaced White House chief of staff; Reince Priebus.

John Kelly, former director of Homeland Security has replaced White House chief of staff; Reince Priebus.

John Kelly is new chief of staff; Reince Priebus out

John Kelly is new chief of staff; Reince Priebus out

Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.

A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.

Harrison Co. deputy released from hospital; suspect still on the run

Harrison Co. deputy released from hospital; suspect still on the run

A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."

A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."

Mom says she used breast milk for bake sale brownies

Mom says she used breast milk for bake sale brownies

Richland fire department officials say a Richland firefighter, who was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning, has died.

Richland fire department officials say a Richland firefighter, who was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning, has died.

Richland firefighter dies after crashing into back of garbage truck

Richland firefighter dies after crashing into back of garbage truck

Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.

Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.

The third suspect wanted in the robberies, kidnappings targeted at white students has been arrested

The third suspect wanted in the robberies, kidnappings targeted at white students has been arrested

A power outage has forced the evacuation of an island on North Carolina's Outer Banks during the peak tourist season.