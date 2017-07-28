Priebus out as chief of staff, Pres. Trump names Sec. Kelly to p - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Priebus out as chief of staff, Pres. Trump names Sec. Kelly to position

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
(KFVS) -

President Donald Trump tweeted that he named a new chief of staff on Friday, July 28.

Trump said John F. Kelly has been named White House Chief of Staff.

Kelly replaces Reince Priebus.

