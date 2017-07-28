Priebus out as chief of staff, Pres. Trump names Sec. Kelly to position

The total solar eclipse is little under a month away and the experts say the roads may become a bit congested.
Have you ever wished to see the Budweiser Clydesdales in person? Heartland Weekend has good news! The famous horses will make a grand appearance at the 2017 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.
The Director of the Carbondale Public Library, Diana Brawley Sussman, is the recipient of the 2017 Illinois Association Librarian of the Year Award.
July is coming to an end and the St. Louis Cardinals still have a shot in the National League Central.
A corrections officer at the West Kentucky Correctional Complex in Lyon County is on the other side of the bars for allegedly bringing drugs into the facility.
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.
Tragedy strikes a New York family.
John Kelly, former director of Homeland Security has replaced White House chief of staff; Reince Priebus.
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."
Richland fire department officials say a Richland firefighter, who was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning, has died.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
