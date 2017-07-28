1 hurt in motorcycle vs. truck crash in Saline Co., IL

A Carrier Mills man is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a truck.

According to Saline County Sheriff Keith Brown, the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28.

Someone called 911 to report a motorcycle crash on US Highway 45 South at McDermott Road. That's near Ledford, Ill.

Deputies determined that a truck was stopped on US Highway 45, waiting to turn left onto Ledford Road.

Timothy Couty, 29, was traveling north on US Highway 45 and crashed into the back of the truck.

He was taken to the hospital with what investigators described as critical injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.