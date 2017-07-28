New Cape Girardeau hotel nearly finished

A new hotel in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is nearly finished.

According to its website, the Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center will start welcoming guests this summer.

The new hotel is the company's fourth property in Cape Girardeau. In addition to its 168 guest rooms, the property features more than 14,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.

David Bortner was named the property's general manager. He has been with Durry since 2015 and is a 25-year resident of Cape Girardeau. Bortner graduated from Indiana University where he received a bachelor's degree in marketing.

