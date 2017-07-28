Carbondale police investigating 2 business burglaries

Police in Carbondale, Illinois are investigating two burglaries of west side businesses.

On Friday, July 28, police responded to the businesses.

They learned that during the overnight hours someone shattered the storefront glass of Custom Cleaners in the 1800 block of West Main Street and Axe Monkey Guitars in the 100 block of North Glenview Drive.

According to police, cash from inside both businesses was taken.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

