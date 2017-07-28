2 charged after running from officers in Carbondale

Two Carbondale men face charges after allegedly leading police on a chase.

An officer tried to stop a car on South Giant City Road on Thursday, July 27, just after 5 p.m.

Investigators said the car turned onto Neal Lane where the car eventually drove into someone's yard in the 1500 block of Neal Lane. The driver ran from the vehicle.

Several Carbondale officers responded along with the K9 Unit. The K9 tracked the driver, Rashaan Graham, who was trying to hide from the officers. He surrendered as the K9 approached him.

Graham, 20, also had warrants out for his arrest for aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon. The weapon charge stems from a shooting on June 10.

One of Graham's passengers, Jody Pullen Jr., 25, was also taken into custody. Pullen and Graham were both charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon after officers found two handguns during the incident. They also face charges for possession of cannabis.

