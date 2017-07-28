New Madrid, MO woman accused of shoplifting

A New Madrid, Missouri woman is accused of shoplifting.

Kimberly Kay Mathis, 55, was arrested and taken to the Miner Police Department. Her bond was set at $1,000.

According to Miner police, Mathis was at the Outlet Mall in Miner where she was going in and out of stores, possibly shoplifting.

Police went to the mall and said they found Mathis in the parking lot. They said she was wearing an ankle bracelet, from being on probation, and after further investigation, they said they found stolen clothing and other items in her purse.

Police said Mathis told her probation officer that he was going to the social security office in Sikeston; however, she did not make them aware that she was going to the outlet mall.

Officers found the stolen merchandise and it was returned to the stores.

