Save some green during Back to School Sales Tax Holiday

Back-to-school season is here.

Good news: you can save a buck or two by doing your shopping on the weekend of Aug. 4 through Aug. 6.

Missouri is again hosting its Back to School Sales Tax Holiday. That means you won’t have to pay the state and county sales tax on certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, computers, and other items.

CLICK HERE to see which Heartland cities and counties are participating.

