Everyday Hero: Brandon Scott

A Heartland teacher will be among 6 Missouri educators who will be honored at the 56th Annual Cooperative Conference for School Administrators on Monday, July 31st.
Brandon Scott is a survivor. And he’s helping others in their fight for life. This Everyday Hero is doing it one pull tab at a time.
Authorities say two men in a semitrailer have been killed after clipping the back of an SUV entering Interstate 71 northbound near Columbus.
The body of a 37-year-old man who drowned in Rend Lake has been recovered and identified.
Tax Free Weekend is right around the corner and area stores are preparing for more shoppers.
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.
