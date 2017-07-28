Brandon Scott is a survivor.

And he’s helping others in their fight for life.

This Everyday Hero is doing it one pull tab at a time.

Brandon Scott and his family know the importance of support when you’re dealing with a health crisis.

“I was diagnosed with leukemia at 23 months old," said Everyday Hero Brandon Scott.

A normally happy, healthy child, his parents noticed a change in their young son.

“I just started to look real rough and they could tell I wasn’t feeling well. The way I acted they said well that’s not Brandon.”

After the diagnosis came countless hospital stays.

Brandon underwent chemotherapy for two years.

Brain radiation, brain surgery, cataract surgeries all ingrained in his mother’s memory.

Though Brandon has no recollection of his early life spent getting poked and prodded, it's left a mark on his subconscious.

"I had a BROVIAC and connected to my heart and everything. I still hate shots cause that’s how they drew my blood," said Brandon.

Brandon is now cancer free.

And he’s dedicating his life to helping other families facing the same struggle.

Simply popping open a can of soda can make a big difference for the Ronald McDonald House.

“It was my favorite charity of choice since they helped me when I was younger," said Brandon. "So I thought I might start saving since it gives families a home away from home when their child is sick in the hospital. Ever since then I just wanted to start collecting and help as many people as I can cause they helped me so much.”

The charity holds a Tab Top Pandemonium every year.

Brandon has been collecting pull tabs since 2004 and is one of the largest donors.

“As simple as it is and as much as it gives back there was no doubt that was something that we wanted to participate in. We had to go full force," said Brandon's mother, Kim Scott.

Brandon spends all year saving pull tabs and encouraging others to do the same.

They collect them all, put them in tubs and recycle them for cash.

You may think one pull tab won’t amount to much.

But when everyone saves it equals thousands of pounds.

And Brandon wanted to think bigger.

“Brandon spreads to word to everyone we meet," said Kim.

This past April marked the 5th annual Pull Tab Drive for Brandon Scott.

With the help of his family and community, Brandon has raised more than $60,000 for Ronald McDonald House.

“You know the houses only hold so many families and they need all the help they can get. It costs $5 a night for them to stay at the Ronald McDonald House, but a lot of families can’t afford the $5. So that’s where all this money goes," Kim said.

And for his efforts, “they completely surprised us with the Brandon Scott Award and it touched our hearts," said Kim.

Brandon now hands out the award bearing his name to other young men and women inspired by his deeds.

“I’m certainly no hero but I just like to help others.”

If you want to start saving tabs for simply make a donation, contact Kim Scott at 573-300-6195 or email her at kim63901@gmail.com

