Poplar Bluff Municipal Library offers 'Outsmart the Scammers' presentation

Kentucky State Troopers want motorists to be vigilant these next few months.
Poplar Bluff Municipal Library is hosting a presentation called "Outsmart the Scammers."
Illinois First Lady Diana Rauner recently celebrated the launch of the Illinois Family Connects pilot program, a universal newborn support system.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
According to Councilman Danny Brown, the city of Cairo, Illinois is broke.
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.
Tragedy strikes a New York family.
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.
National Lipstick Day - yes, really - is Saturday, July 29, and there are deals to be had online and in some stores.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.
