Poplar Bluff Municipal Library offers 'Outsmart the Scammers' presentation

Poplar Bluff Municipal Library is hosting a presentation called "Outsmart the Scammers."

Financial advisor Michael Wiseman of Edward Jones Investments is presenting the program.

You can learn to protect yourself against all kinds of scams and frauds.

Learn to spot the red flags associated with various scams.

Find out about resources you can utilize to avoid falling victim.

Learn about concrete steps you can take right now to keep yourself safe.

The presentation is Tuesday, August 1 at 5:30 p.m.

The library is located at 318 North Main in Poplar Bluff.

Drop-ins are welcome but registration is preferred. To register call (573) 686-8639 or go to poplarbluff.org/classes.

