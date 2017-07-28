Poplar Bluff Municipal Library offers 'Outsmart the Scammers' presentation

Poplar Bluff Municipal Library offers 'Outsmart the Scammers' pr - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Poplar Bluff Municipal Library is hosting a presentation called "Outsmart the Scammers."

Financial advisor Michael Wiseman of  Edward Jones Investments is presenting the program.

  • You can learn to protect yourself against all kinds of scams and frauds.
  • Learn to spot the red flags associated with various scams.
  • Find out about resources you can utilize to avoid falling victim.
  • Learn about concrete steps you can take right now to keep yourself safe.

The presentation is Tuesday, August 1 at 5:30 p.m.

The library is located at 318 North Main in Poplar Bluff.

Drop-ins are welcome but registration is preferred. To register call (573) 686-8639 or go to poplarbluff.org/classes.

