FEMA issues public notice on disaster recovery mission

FEMA has issued a public notice for the current disaster recovery mission for those devastated by spring flooding in Missouri.
FEMA has issued a public notice for the current disaster recovery mission for those devastated by spring flooding in Missouri.
Rend Lake College is offering four concealed carry classes this fall.
Rend Lake College is offering four concealed carry classes this fall.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A Kennett, Missouri woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Pemiscot County.
A Kennett, Missouri woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Pemiscot County.
Let's turn back the clock and revisit the days when music was still being played on AM radio. This morning we check out the country music scene from this week in 1968.
Let's turn back the clock and revisit the days when music was still being played on AM radio. This morning we check out the country music scene from this week in 1968.
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.
The woman kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday and killed by an escaped inmate was a recent graduate of a Claiborne Parish High School.
The woman kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday and killed by an escaped inmate was a recent graduate of a Claiborne Parish High School.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."
Joe, the father of Jordan, says a child abduction is a parent's worst nightmare.Jordan is the University of South Carolina student that was abducted early Wednesday morning by three suspects.
Joe, the father of Jordan, says a child abduction is a parent's worst nightmare.Jordan is the University of South Carolina student that was abducted early Wednesday morning by three suspects.
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.