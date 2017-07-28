FEMA issues public notice on disaster recovery mission

FEMA has issued a public notice for the current disaster recovery mission for those devastated by spring flooding in Missouri.

The agency issued the notice to address it's intention to reimburse eligible applicants for costs to repair or replace facilities damaged by flooding earlier this year.

See the full notice below:

Click here to visit FEMA's Missouri-specific disaster recovery website.

