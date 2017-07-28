Kennett, MO woman seriously injured in crash

A Kennett, Missouri woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Pemiscot County.

The crash happened on County Road 283 about five-West of Hayti at 8:06 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 73-year-old Jackie Carter lost control of the Ford Ranger she was driving.

The pick-up truck went off the road and flipped.

Carter was flown to a Jonesboro, Arkansas hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers report Carter was wearing a seat belt.

