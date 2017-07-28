Concealed carry classes offered at Rend Lake College

Rend Lake College is offering four concealed carry classes this fall. Hoping to accommodate every schedule, all of the two-day classes are being offered at different times on different dates, and one class is specifically for women only.

In August, a class will be held on Friday, August 4, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, August 5 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Another class will be held on Saturday, September 16 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The women's only class will be held on Saturday, November 11 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 12 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The final class will be held on Saturday, December 9 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 12.

All classes will meet instructors Ron Meek and Jeff Bullard in the Coal Mine Training Center, Room 107A, on the Ina campus.

The first day participants will focus on firearms safety, marksmanship, loading and unloading, cleaning and state and federal laws relating to firearms and force. Firearms and ammunition are not to be brought to this class.

The second day will include live fire practice and qualification on the RLC Shooting Range, plus additional classroom discussions regarding interaction with law enforcement, recognition of risk factors and situational awareness, identification of threats and education about range rules and procedures. Participants should bring their firearm with 100 rounds of ammunition to be inspected by course instructors.

To qualify for the Illinois permit, participants must complete 30 rounds at 5, 7 and 10 yards with at least 70 percent accuracy. A qualifying shot consists of a shot placed inside the 7 ring of a B-27 target.

Participants who complete RLC’s Concealed Carry training course are eligible to apply for Illinois and Florida Concealed Weapons licenses. A valid FOID card and a driver’s license must be brought to class. Students must attend the entire 16 hours of training; no exemptions will be given. Participants must be at least 21 years old. The cost of the training is $150 for in-state residents and $200 for out-of-state residents.

To learn more or to register, call RLC’s Community and Corporate Education Division at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1714. Pre-registration may be done in person, via phone call or by emailing commcorped@rlc.edu.

