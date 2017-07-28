Unemployment rates up in 96 Kentucky counties

FEMA has issued a public notice for the current disaster recovery mission for those devastated by spring flooding in Missouri.
FEMA has issued a public notice for the current disaster recovery mission for those devastated by spring flooding in Missouri.
Rend Lake College is offering four concealed carry classes this fall.
Rend Lake College is offering four concealed carry classes this fall.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A Kennett, Missouri woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Pemiscot County.
A Kennett, Missouri woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Pemiscot County.
Let's turn back the clock and revisit the days when music was still being played on AM radio. This morning we check out the country music scene from this week in 1968.
Let's turn back the clock and revisit the days when music was still being played on AM radio. This morning we check out the country music scene from this week in 1968.