Latest fight at Illinois Capitol threatens money for schools

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois schools could go without state funding as a new front in the fight between the Republican governor and majority Democrats threatens money for roughly 850 districts.

It's just the latest man-made crisis to hit Springfield. This month lawmakers voted to override Rauner's veto and end a state budget impasse that stretched into a third year.

Democrats for nearly two months have held off on sending a funding bill to GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner because he's pledged to strip money for Chicago Public Schools that he has declared a "bailout."

If the two sides can't reach an agreement, some poorer districts worry they won't be able to keep the school doors open into fall.

Legislators return to Springfield Friday, but no movement is expected until at least Monday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.