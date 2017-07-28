Four things you need to know on 7/28

Let's turn back the clock and revisit the days when music was still being played on AM radio. This morning we check out the country music scene from this week in 1968.
She won an Emmy Award for her role as Gloria on the CBS sitcom All In The Family. She also starred in the Steve McQueen movie The Getaway.
Kentucky officials say unemployment rates have increased in 96 of the state's 120 counties between June 2016 and June 2017.
A Kentucky man who allegedly said barbeque sauce caused the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy has taken a plea deal.
Counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017. When the sun is eclipsed by the moon on August 21st the sky goes dark - on of the special things we will get to see are the stars that are on the other side of the earth at night.
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.
Joe, the father of Jordan, says a child abduction is a parent's worst nightmare.Jordan is the University of South Carolina student that was abducted early Wednesday morning by three suspects. She was forced to drive to an ATM while being threatened with sexual assault.
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.
Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Cecil Brown spoke Thursday morning at the Neshoba County Fair.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
A state inmate killed a Claiborne Parish woman after taking her hostage and later died in a shootout during a standoff with law officers, authorities say.
