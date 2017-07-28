Four things you need to know on 7/28

It's Friday, July 28, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Friday is shaping up to be another hot one, with highs in the upper 80s. However, as the day goes on humidity levels will drop and it will begin to feel cooler. There is a slight chance for morning showers for some parts of the Heartland but these will quickly dissipate. The evening will be a great time to get outside. A LOOK AHEAD: Your weekend forecast is looking nice!

Making headlines:

Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl out of Cleveland, TN: The TBI issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 10-year-old girl missing out of Cleveland, TN. Yazmin Linares Medina was last seen walking in the area of Parker Street and 20th Street around 8:20 p.m. carrying a black jump rope. Medina is described as a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5'2" tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and green/brown shorts.

Carbondale police searching for 2 suspects in armed robbery: Police in Carbondale, Illinois are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a business in the 2100 block of West Ramada Lane. They said two suspects entered the business, showed a gun and demanded money. The suspects then fled on foot.

GOP dealt stiff blow in Senate's bid to repeal 'Obamacare': Dealing a serious blow to President Donald Trump's agenda, the Senate early Friday rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law after a night of high suspense in the U.S. Capitol.

Harrisburg soldier killed in Korean War comes home: Many people lined the streets in Harrisburg, Illinois on Thursday, July 27 to honor the life of a fallen hero. People came out to pay their respects to a soldier killed 66 years ago in the Korean War. A procession from the St. Louis airport brought the body of Army Reserve Corporal Edward Lee Borders to Weirauch Funeral Home in Harrisburg on Thursday, July 27.

