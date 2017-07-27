Carbondale police searching for 2 suspects in Dollar General armed robbery

Police in Carbondale, Illinois are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Thursday evening, July 27.

According to police, officers responded the Dollar General store on the 2100 block of West Ramada Lane.

They said two suspects entered the business, showed a gun and demanded money.

One suspect was described as 6-feet tall, 190 pounds and wearing a clown-style mask, blue hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

The second suspect was described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 160 pounds. He was also wearing a clown-style mask, had on a black, hooded sweatshirt, v-neck t-shirt, gray pants and white shoes.

Police said the suspects left the area on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

