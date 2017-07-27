Carbondale police searching for 2 suspects in armed robbery

Police in Carbondale, Illinois are investigating an armed robbery on Thursday evening, July 27.

According to police, they responded to a business in the 2100 block of West Ramada Lane.

They said two suspects entered the business, showed a gun and demanded money.

One suspect was described as 6-feet tall, 190 pounds and wearing a clown-style mask, blue hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

The second suspect was described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 160 pounds. He was also wearing a clown-style mask, had on a black, hooded sweatshirt, v-neck t-shirt, gray pants and white shoes.

Police said the suspects left the area on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

