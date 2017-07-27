Martinez's grand slam lifts Diamondbacks past Cardinals 4-0

By JOE HARRIS

ST. LOUIS (AP) - J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam and Zack Godley pitched seven innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Thursday night.

The Diamondbacks won their third game out of four, improved to 59-43 and snapped the Cardinals' three-game winning streak.

Godley (4-4) reversed a trend of two poor outings, in which he allowed 10 earned runs in 11 2/3 innings, with the best performance of his 14-start career. Only three Cardinals advanced into scoring position as Godley struck out seven.

Archie Bradley and Fernando Rodney each pitched an inning in relief for the Diamondbacks, who had their first shutout since May 30 at Pittsburgh.

Martinez's blast, his fourth homer as a Diamondback in four days and 20th overall, gave Arizona a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning. It was the fourth grand slam of his career for Martinez, who was acquired from the Detroit Tigers on July 18.

Paul Goldschmidt had two singles, walked and scored on the grand slam.

