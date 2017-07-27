Heartland baseball scores from 7/27 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland baseball scores from 7/27

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Here are a look at your baseball scores in the Heartland from Thursday 7/27.

MLB

Arizona-4
St. Louis-0

Chicago Cubs-6
Chicago White Sox-3

Frontier League

Schaumburg-2
Southern Illinois-5

