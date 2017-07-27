Heartland baseball scores from 7/27

J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam and Zack Godley pitched seven innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Thursday night.
J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam and Zack Godley pitched seven innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Thursday night.
Here are a look at your baseball scores in the Heartland from Thursday 7/27. MLB Arizona-4 St. Louis-0 Chicago Cubs-6 Chicago White Sox-3 Frontier League Schaumburg-2 Southern Illinois-5 9th inning
Here are a look at your baseball scores in the Heartland from Thursday 7/27. MLB Arizona-4 St. Louis-0 Chicago Cubs-6 Chicago White Sox-3 Frontier League Schaumburg-2 Southern Illinois-5 9th inning
According to ESPN, former Southeast Missouri State star basketball player Antonius Cleveland has agreed to a deal with the NBA's Champion Golden State Warriors.
According to ESPN, former Southeast Missouri State star basketball player Antonius Cleveland has agreed to a deal with the NBA's Champion Golden State Warriors.