Cape Girardeau PD receives $15K donation for K-9 unit

Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri got a big boost in an effort to add to its police force.

On Thursday evening, July 27, the department received a $15,000 donation from the Elks Lodge.

The lodge raised the money to help the police department pay for another K-9 unit.

Cape Girardeau currently has two K-9 officers. The department has been trying to raise money to add two more.

"We're going to try and put two new dogs on the street in the fall," Chief Wes Blair said. "We'll be retiring one this fall. Put two new dogs on the street in the fall then hope to put a fourth one on in the spring. That way we spread them out a little bit with the training and what have you. And then we will be fully operational with a dog on each shift."

The police department is holding a "Sounds for Hounds" fundraiser on Saturday, July 29 at the River Campus. The concert will feature area musicians and be emceed by Heartland News Sports Director Todd Richards.

