Cape Girardeau PD receives $15K donation for K-9 unit

Police in Carbondale, Illinois are investigating an armed robbery on Thursday evening, July 27.
Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri got a big boost in an effort to add to its police force.
A water line break flooded some streets in Benton, Illinois on Thursday, July 27.
The tech community of Codefi held a TechFest on Thursday, July 27 to celebrate the renovations done to the Marquette Tower.
A stuff the bus drive is planned in Sikeston, Missouri to help area foster children get ready to head back to school.
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
