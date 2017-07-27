Ruling bars pension boost to substitute teacher for a day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A former lobbyist for an Illinois teachers union has lost his battle to retain an enhanced pension benefit obtained through a 2007 law.

The law allowed him to count past years as a union employee toward a teacher pension. Sangamon County Judge Ryan Cadagin this week determined the provision in the law that benefited retired Illinois Federation of Teachers lobbyist David Piccioli represented "unconstitutional special legislation."

The legislation allowed union officials to get into the teacher pension fund and count previous years as union workers if they obtained teaching certificates. They had to do classroom work before the legislation was signed into law. Piccioli substitute taught for one day.

The Chicago Tribune reports had his effort to get a teacher's pension been successful Piccioli could have boosted his annual pension from the Illinois Teachers' Retirement System from more than $31,000 to an estimated $67,000

Piccioli said Thursday he may appeal the decision.

