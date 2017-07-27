Ruling bars pension boost to substitute teacher for a day

Many people lined the streets in Harrisburg, Illinois on Thursday, July 27 to honor the life of a fallen hero.
The tech community of Codefi held a TechFest on Thursday, July 27 to celebrate the renovations done to the Marquette Tower.
Interstate 24 reopened in Lyon County, Kentucky after a series of crashes shut down one eastbound lane on Thursday, July 27.
A Poplar Bluff, Missouri elementary school received the Dr. Mary Richter Award.
A ribbon cutting will be held in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on August 4 to dedicate the 57th Habitat for Humanity home built in the area.
