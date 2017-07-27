Poplar Bluff school receives Dr. Mary Richter Award

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri elementary school received the Dr. Mary Richter Award.

Lake Road Elementary received the award in June at the Missouri Schoolwide Positive Behavior Support Summer Training Institute. It's awarded to only one school in the state each year and celebrates the difference the school makes in the lives of its students.

Using tiers, Schoolwide Behavior Support is a system created for schools to help improve behavior and raise grades.

Lake Road Elementary in the Poplar Bluff School District has been using the system for seven years.

Since they started, they report that office discipline referrals decreased by 85 percent and student attendance increased by 11 percentage points.

In honor of the system's founding director, Dr. Mary Richter, one school and one school district is honored annually. They are chosen by an award committee. All active participating schools regardless of level of implementation are eligible for the award.

According to the Southeast Regional Professional Development Center, other Heartland schools were recognized at the summer training institute opening ceremony.

Recognition levels include:

Bronze - Implementation of Tier 1 Universal Interventions for fidelity

Silver - Sustaining Tier 1 and implementation of Tier 2 targeted interventions with fidelity

Gold - Sustaining Tier 1 and 2 and successful implementation of Tier 3 intensive and individualized interventions with fidelity

Heartland schools recognized include:

Oak Grove - Bronze recognition level

Fredericktown Elementary - Silver recognition level

Fredericktown Intermediate - Silver recognition level

North Elementary - Silver recognition level

East Elementary - Silver recognition level

Crystal City - Silver recognition level

Sikeston Kindergarten - Silver recognition level

Central Middle - Gold recognition level

Lake Road Elementary - Gold recognition level

North County Primary - Gold recognition level

Shady Grove - Gold recognition level

Sikeston 5/6 - Gold recognition level

Sikeston Jr. High - Gold recognition level

Southwest Elementary - Gold recognition level

You can click here for more information on the Dr. Mary Richter Award.

