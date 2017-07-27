Single father in Cape Girardeau receives keys to new home

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri family has a new place to call home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Single father Anthony Petty received the keys to his new house on Friday, August 4. He'll live there with his four young children.

The house sits on the 1100 block of Ranney Ave. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

In order to get a donation from Habitat for Humanity, families help build their future homes.

"To have an opportunity to own a home is just, words can't even express how I'm feeling right now, so to have an opportunity to work with different people, meeting different people, just helping in the community, it's a great feeling."

The house took about 10 months to build.

It's the 57th home dedicated in the Cape Girardeau area.

