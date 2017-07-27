Ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau for Habitat for Humanity home

A ribbon cutting will be held in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on August 4 to dedicate the 57th Habitat for Humanity home built in the area.

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

The home is located on Ranney Ave.

According to the Cape Area Habitat for Humanity, the new home owner is a single father with four children.

