Ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau for Habitat for Humanity home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau for Habitat for Humanity home

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A ribbon cutting will be held in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on August 4 to dedicate the 57th Habitat for Humanity home built in the area.

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

The home is located on Ranney Ave.

According to the Cape Area Habitat for Humanity, the new home owner is a single father with four children.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly