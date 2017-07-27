Williamson Co. man indicted on charges of unlawfully dealing firearms

A Williamson County, Illinois man was indicted on charges related to the unlawful dealing of firearms.

After a detention hearing on July 26, the federal district court in Benton ordered Austin K. Sims be held without bond pending trial.

Sims is accused of dealing firearms without a license, using a controlled substance and possessing a gun in and affecting interstate or foreign commerce, and knowingly making false statements during an investigation.

He allegedly committed these crimes between April 2014 and August 2016.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with the help of the Marion Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William E. Coonan.

