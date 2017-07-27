Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Above the clouds

The countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017 continues and folks in the Heartland aren't the only ones counting down.

Southwest Airlines is using the August 21 solar eclipse to promote some of their flights that will be in the path of the eclipse.

Flights from Portland, Seattle, and Denver to St Louis and flights from Denver to Nashville and Denver to Atlanta will get the best views as they fly through the moon's shadow from above the clouds.

Plus customers will get special viewing glasses, cosmic cocktails, and a special view of the event to share.

Of course, even on a plane, you can't look directly at the sun with out the proper viewing glasses. But it will be quite a unique way to experience the eclipse.

