Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Above the clouds

Southwest Airlines is using the August 21 solar eclipse to promote some of their flights that will be in the path of the eclipse.
Southwest Airlines is using the August 21 solar eclipse to promote some of their flights that will be in the path of the eclipse.
When the sun is eclipsed by the moon on August 21 the sky goes dark, one of the special things we will get to see are the stars that are on the other side of the earth at night.
When the sun is eclipsed by the moon on August 21 the sky goes dark, one of the special things we will get to see are the stars that are on the other side of the earth at night.
What is the difference between being in the totality of the eclipse and just outside?
What is the difference between being in the totality of the eclipse and just outside?
Illinois will celebrate its Bicentennial by kicking off the 100 Day Countdown in Randolph County, Illinois.
Illinois will celebrate its Bicentennial by kicking off the 100 Day Countdown in Randolph County, Illinois.
You can save a buck or two by doing your shopping on the weekend of Aug. 4 through Aug. 6. Missouri is again hosting its Back to School Sales Tax Holiday.
You can save a buck or two by doing your shopping on the weekend of Aug. 4 through Aug. 6. Missouri is again hosting its Back to School Sales Tax Holiday.
Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old, died after a lengthy legal battle over his care.
Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old, died after a lengthy legal battle over his care.
Tragedy strikes a New York family.
Tragedy strikes a New York family.
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office arrested a Rogersville man on Thursday night after his pig bit a 3-year-old girl causing her to get more than 26 stitches.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office arrested a Rogersville man on Thursday night after his pig bit a 3-year-old girl causing her to get more than 26 stitches.